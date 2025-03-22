Italy halts Starlink talks amid geopolitical concerns
Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Saturday that negotiations between the Italian government and Elon Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, have reached a standstill, Azernews reports.
The discussions initially focused on enhancing secure communications for Italian diplomats and military personnel, have been suspended due to escalating geopolitical tensions and internal political debates.
"It seems to me that everything has come to a standstill," Crosetto remarked, attributing the pause partly to statements by and about Elon Musk.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!