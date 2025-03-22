Italy halts Starlink talks amid geopolitical concerns

22 March 2025 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Saturday that negotiations between the Italian government and Elon Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, have reached a standstill, Azernews reports.

The discussions initially focused on enhancing secure communications for Italian diplomats and military personnel, have been suspended due to escalating geopolitical tensions and internal political debates.

"It seems to me that everything has come to a standstill," Crosetto remarked, attributing the pause partly to statements by and about Elon Musk.