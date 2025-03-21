21 March 2025 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The North Atlantic Alliance intends to ask its European allies and Canada to increase their stockpiles of weapons and equipment by approximately 30% over the next few years, Azernews reports.

New targets for the military capabilities of NATO countries, which will revise the standards set before Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, are currently being discussed and are expected to be adopted by early June, when NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels.

Achieving these goals will require significant financial efforts from most European allies and Canada, while U.S. defense spending is expected to remain largely unchanged, according to officials. One representative of the alliance noted that the new goals involve an increase in weapons and equipment stockpiles by an average of 30%, though the figures may vary—some categories may see a higher increase, while others may see a smaller one.

The implementation of these new objectives is expected to take between 5 and 15 years and will result in the creation of stronger armed forces in Europe and Canada, which will be less dependent on the United States. According to Bloomberg, the United States will likely meet the new requirements by utilizing existing reserves, while most NATO allies will need to raise their defense spending to over 3% of their GDP—a target that is expected to be set at the NATO summit in The Hague at the end of June.

Shifting NATO Dynamics: This initiative signals a significant shift in NATO’s defense strategy, particularly in terms of Europe’s and Canada’s military self-sufficiency. By reducing reliance on the United States, NATO aims to create a more balanced and integrated defense posture, which could have a profound impact on both transatlantic relations and regional security dynamics.