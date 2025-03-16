US plans new entry rules for citizens of 43 countries, including Russia and Belarus

16 March 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

US authorities are planning to change entry rules for citizens from 43 countries, including those from Russia and Belarus, Azernews reports, citing The New York Times.

The US State Department intends to classify these countries into three categories.

The first category includes 11 countries—Afghanistan, Bhutan, Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen—whose citizens will be completely banned from entering the United States.

The second category includes Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, and Turkmenistan. For these countries, only business travelers will be allowed entry; tourists and immigrants will be barred.

The third category consists of countries that will have 60 days to address issues such as refusal to provide information about individuals entering the US.