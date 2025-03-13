Climate activists in Britain target Tesla robot in protest against Elon Musk

13 March 2025 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Environmental activists recently doused a robot with orange paint at a Tesla store in London, Azernews reports.

Two activists from the Just Stop Oil organization poured the paint on Optimus, a humanoid robot displayed at the Tesla store in west London. The protest was aimed at raising awareness about environmental issues and challenging the role of major corporations in supporting fossil fuels.

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla, is known for his support of right-wing political figures and parties. He is considered a close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump and has reportedly supported right-wing parties and leaders in the UK, Germany, Italy, and Romania through his platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Musk's political activities, including his efforts to reduce government involvement in the economy, have sparked significant debate.

In recent weeks, several Tesla stores in the U.S. and Europe have become sites of both peaceful and disruptive protests, with demonstrators voicing concerns over Musk's political influence, environmental policies, and business practices. These protests reflect growing tensions between activists advocating for climate action and large corporations involved in tech and energy sectors.

The Just Stop Oil protest in London is part of a broader movement calling for urgent action to address climate change and halt new fossil fuel projects. By targeting high-profile symbols of technological progress like Tesla, activists aim to draw attention to the environmental impact of the industries Musk's companies represent. The act of defacing the Optimus robot symbolizes a critique of the tech industry's role in perpetuating unsustainable practices, despite its potential for innovation in green technologies.