$278 million allocates for development of Borovoe resort in Kazakhstan
The Government of Kazakhstan has approved a comprehensive plan for the development of the Shchuchinsk-Borovskaya resort area. As part of this initiative, over 100 measures will be implemented to enhance tourism infrastructure, improve transport logistics, introduce digital solutions, upgrade security systems, and attract investments totaling 137.2 billion tenge ($278 million), Azernews reports.
