Ukraine signals readiness for 30-day ceasefire, awaits Russian response

12 March 2025 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine has expressed its willingness to accept a 30-day interim ceasefire with Russia, contingent on Moscow's agreement and simultaneous implementation, according to a joint statement released after Kyiv-Washington talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The United States, which facilitated the discussions, will relay the proposal to Russia in hopes of securing a mutually agreed cessation of hostilities. Additionally, Washington will resume intelligence sharing with Ukraine and restart security assistance to Kyiv.

During the talks, Ukraine emphasised the need to involve European partners in the peace process. Both delegations agreed to form negotiating teams and begin discussions on a long-term security framework for Ukraine.

The statement also underscored humanitarian relief efforts during the proposed ceasefire and highlighted a new agreement between Ukraine and the US to develop Ukraine’s critical mineral resources, aimed at bolstering its economy and security.

The meeting followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he held discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.