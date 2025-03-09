UK, France, Italy, and Germany endorse Arab initiative for Gaza recovery

9 March 2025 09:55 (UTC+04:00)

The foreign ministers of the UK, France, Italy, and Germany expressed their support for the Arab League’s reconstruction plan for Gaza.

In a joint statement, the four countries welcomed the Arab initiative, which outlines a Recovery and Reconstruction Plan for Gaza. The ministers noted that the plan presents a realistic approach to Gaza's reconstruction and, if executed, could lead to significant and lasting improvements in the dire living conditions of Palestinians in the region.

The statement emphasized that the recovery and reconstruction process must be underpinned by a robust political and security framework that is acceptable to both Israelis and Palestinians. Such a framework would ensure long-term peace and security for both parties.

Additionally, the statement voiced strong support for the Palestinian Authority’s central role in the process, as well as for its reform agenda.

Earlier in the week, an emergency Arab summit in Cairo had endorsed Egypt’s $53 billion reconstruction plan, which aims to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians from their land. This proposal came in response to the controversial plan of former US President Donald Trump, which suggested resettling Palestinians and transforming Gaza into what he referred to as the "Riviera of the Middle East." The Arab world, along with many other nations, rejected Trump’s plan, calling it a form of ethnic cleansing.