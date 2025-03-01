Turkish FM Hakan Fidan to attend European leaders' meeting in London on Ukraine conflict

1 March 2025 21:26 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to travel to London to attend a meeting of European leaders organized by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Azernews reports, citing the local media.

The purpose of the meeting, according to a report by Haber Global, is to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also participate in the discussions, following his recent unsuccessful visit to the United States. The meeting in London will focus on the Ukraine crisis and the ongoing conflict with Russia, aiming to further align European responses to the war and explore potential diplomatic solutions.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to dominate international discussions, with European leaders, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, coming together to strategize on the best way forward.

Despite the challenges faced by Ukraine, these discussions remain crucial for coordinating a united European stance and seeking long-term peace in the region.