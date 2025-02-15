Mexico considers legal action against Google over Gulf of Mexico renaming

15 February 2025 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican authorities are considering filing a lawsuit against Google after the company renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the "American Gulf" on its Google Maps service, Azernews reports.

Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government for Mexico City, stated during a press conference that the Mexican government had already sent a letter to Google requesting a correction. However, the company responded without making any changes.

"If they continue to insist, we are thinking of filing a lawsuit, because they even call it the 'American Gulf' on Mexican territory, on our continental shelf," Sheinbaum said. She emphasized that while the name might be used in the U.S., it is historically and internationally recognized as the Gulf of Mexico.

The renaming has caused controversy, with some viewing it as a challenge to Mexico’s sovereignty over the Gulf. While Google Maps displays "American Gulf" in the U.S. version, Mexican users still see "Gulf of Mexico," and in other regions, both names appear simultaneously.

This dispute highlights the growing influence of digital platforms in shaping geographic perceptions and could set a precedent for future conflicts over the naming of international locations.