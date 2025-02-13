MÜSİAD outlines strategic steps for economic resilience

13 February 2025 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD), one of Turkiye’s leading business organizations, has released its highly anticipated 2025 Sector Council Reports, outlining a comprehensive roadmap for the sustainable growth of the Turkish economy. Covering 17 diverse sectors, from energy and tourism to logistics and defense, the reports provide a detailed analysis of the current state of the business world while mapping out strategic steps for the future.

The 2025 Sector Reports, crafted through MÜSİAD’s decades of experience and meticulous analysis of the business community’s needs, evaluate both opportunities and challenges facing Turkish industries. They aim to guide policymakers and business leaders in making informed decisions to strengthen Turkiye’s economic resilience and global competitiveness.

MÜSİAD President Mahmut Asmalı emphasized the organization’s commitment to bolstering the Turkish economy through collaborative efforts with sector councils. “Our member businesses employ over 3 million people, and these reports not only analyze the past year’s data but also offer projections and recommendations for the coming years,” Asmalı stated during the report’s unveiling.

The reports, prepared with the support of 12 universities, highlight key opportunities and actionable recommendations for each sector. For instance, the energy sector report underscores Turkiye’s ambitious “2053 Net Zero Emissions” target as a cornerstone for future development. The agriculture report, under the slogan “Agriculture is a strategic power; it grows with technology, and those who produce together build the future,” emphasizes the critical role of technology in transforming the sector. Meanwhile, the logistics report focuses on sustainability and emerging trends, and the defense industry report outlines strategies for developing strategic products domestically.

Burhan Özdemir, MÜSİAD Vice President, highlighted the organization’s broader mission: “Our goal is to advance Turkiye’s robust industrial and commercial infrastructure, contribute to the sustainable growth of our sectors, and provide decision-makers with insightful analyses.” He expressed confidence that the reports would help Turkiye achieve a stronger, more competitive, and innovative position on the global stage.

In a notable development, MÜSİAD President Mahmut Asmalı revealed that the organization recently met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Dolmabahçe Office to discuss the reports and other strategic initiatives. Asmalı also shared that MÜSİAD’s new president will be elected in May, with Vice President Burhan Özdemir among the candidates. “During our meeting with President Erdoğan, we informed him of this development and sought his advice,” Asmalı said, adding, “We’ve already set the stage, and in May, we’ll finalize the process.”

The 2025 Sector Reports are expected to serve as a critical tool for policymakers, businesses, and investors, offering a clear vision for Turkiye’s economic future. With its focus on innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth, MÜSİAD continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Turkiye’s economic landscape.