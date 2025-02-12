Disney plans to review diversity, equality and inclusivity policies

12 February 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The multinational media corporation Disney (The Walt Disney Company) will review its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policy, Azernews reports.

Starting from the beginning of the financial year, the company will no longer factor diversity into executive compensation, replacing it with a new metric that is expected to be more focused on driving Disney's commercial success.

Additionally, sources close to the company suggest that changes will be made to the disclaimers displayed before older cartoons. Previously, these disclaimers warned viewers about the presence of “disrespectful or mistreatment of peoples or cultures.” The company is reevaluating how to present these warnings and ensure they align with contemporary cultural standards.

An initiative aimed at telling the stories of "underrepresented" groups is also being phased out.

In recent weeks, several major companies, including Google, Deloitte (one of the "Big Four" consulting firms), Walmart (the world's largest wholesale and retail chain), Ford, Harley-Davidson, and Tractor Supply, have moved away from the DEI-focused approach.

Axios points out that such changes may reflect these companies' efforts to align with the policies of the new U.S. administration, led by President Joe Biden, which is focusing on reshaping corporate strategies, including those regarding diversity initiatives.