Decline in number of marriages in China increases concerns about birth rate in 2024

11 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In 2024, the number of marriages in China decreased by a fifth, marking the largest drop in history, despite numerous efforts by the government to encourage young couples to marry and have children in order to combat the country’s shrinking population, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, more than 6.1 million couples registered for marriage last year, down from 7.68 million in the previous year. The decline in interest in marriage and starting a family has long been attributed to the high costs of childcare and education in China, as reported by Reuters. Additionally, the slowdown in economic growth in recent years has made it increasingly difficult for university graduates to find work, and those who are employed often feel insecure about their long-term job prospects.

For Chinese authorities, increasing interest in marriage and childbirth has become an urgent priority. China, with the world’s second-largest population of 1.4 billion people, is rapidly aging. The birth rate has been falling for decades due to the "one-child" policy implemented from 1980 to 2015 and the rapid pace of urbanization. Over the next decade, about 300 million Chinese people—roughly the entire population of the United States—are expected to retire, putting immense pressure on the workforce and the economy.

In response to this demographic crisis, the Chinese government introduced several measures last year. These included a call for colleges and universities to offer "love education" that promotes positive views on marriage, love, fertility, and family. In November, the State Council of China instructed local governments to channel resources into addressing the demographic challenges and promoting respect for marriage and childbearing "at the right age."

Last year, there was a slight uptick in the birth rate following a pandemic-induced lull, and 2024, the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac, brought a cultural boost, with children born this year believed to be ambitious and very lucky. However, despite this rise in births, the country’s population has continued to decline for the third consecutive year, underscoring the deep-rooted challenges facing China’s demographic future.

The data also revealed that more than 2.6 million couples filed for divorce last year, a 1.1% increase compared to 2023. This rise in divorce rates reflects broader social and economic shifts, with many young people prioritizing personal fulfillment over traditional family structures. As a result, the government is facing the dual challenge of not only boosting marriage and birth rates but also addressing the complex social dynamics that affect family life in modern China.

In addition to demographic concerns, experts have suggested that China’s aging population could accelerate the push for automation and artificial intelligence to fill labor gaps, making the country’s investment in these sectors all the more critical. The long-term impact of these demographic shifts may reshape not only China’s workforce but also its role in the global economy in ways that will continue to evolve in the coming decades.