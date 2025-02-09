Real Madrid draws with Atletico Madrid in La Liga Round XXIII
In the 23rd round of Spain's La Liga, Real Madrid hosted Atletico Madrid at their home ground.
According to Azernews, the match between the two well-known teams ended in a 1-1 draw.
The first goal was scored by Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid in the 35th minute. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe equalized in the 50th minute.
Both teams played with great energy and determination, but neither side could secure a victory. The draw adds another exciting chapter to the storied rivalry between these two Spanish giants.
