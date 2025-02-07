Albania is one of quiet countries worth visiting in 2025

7 February 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Albania is one of the peaceful Mediterranean countries worth visiting in 2025, Azernews reports.

An article in the American travel magazine Travel Off highlights this, noting that Albania is nestled next to Italy, Croatia, Greece, and Montenegro, with one of its most popular resort areas, Himara, located along the coast.

Himara is home to historical settlements and castles perched on dramatic cliffs. One of the most stunning spots in the region is the village of Dhërmi, known for its white houses and the beautiful Thanas Church.

The Albanian Riviera is one of the most affordable destinations in Europe, making it an attractive option for travelers seeking a mix of history, natural beauty, and a budget-friendly vacation.

Albania’s unspoiled landscapes, rich culture, and historical sites make it a hidden gem in the Mediterranean. Aside from Himara and Dhërmi, other popular destinations along the Albanian Riviera include the beaches of Jale, Ksamil, and the ancient city of Butrint, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Albania's low-cost travel appeal is coupled with its vibrant culinary scene, which blends Mediterranean flavors with traditional Balkan influences. The country is also home to warm, welcoming locals and a rapidly developing tourism infrastructure, offering everything from charming coastal towns to rugged mountain escapes. With its mix of historical charm, natural beauty, and affordability, Albania is fast becoming a must-visit destination for adventurous travelers.