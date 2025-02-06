Google abandons principle of non-use of AI in development of weapons

6 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google has updated its principles regarding the prohibition of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of weapons, Azernews reports.

Previously, these principles included a clause called "AI applications" that the company would not implement. This clause prohibited "technologies that cause or may cause general harm," including weapons. However, this specific wording is no longer visible on the company’s policy page, which has raised concerns.

A representative from Google, in a statement to the media, referenced a published post on the company’s blog. In the post, the company expressed that they believe democratic nations should lead in AI development, guided by core values such as freedom, equality, and respect for human rights. The company further emphasized that organizations, governments, and companies that share these values should collaborate to create AI technologies that protect people, promote global prosperity, and strengthen national security.

Margaret Mitchell, a former leader of Google’s AI ethics group, voiced strong concerns about the change. She warned that removing this clause from the company’s principles could undermine the progress made by professionals working in AI ethics. According to Mitchell, the removal signals that Google might now be open to developing technologies that could be used to harm or even kill people. This step, she argues, risks betraying the ethical standards that many believed the company stood for in the development of artificial intelligence.

Experts in AI ethics are raising alarms about the potential consequences of this shift, stressing the importance of maintaining stringent ethical guidelines for AI applications. As AI technologies continue to advance rapidly, ensuring their development remains aligned with human values is seen as essential to safeguarding society from unintended harms. This controversy highlights the growing debate around the responsible use of AI, especially in areas related to national security and military applications.