European Union pays Intel 515 million euros

5 February 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Intel has received compensation of US$536 million (515.55 million euros) from the European Commission after a lengthy legal battle over an antitrust fine imposed in 2009. The payment includes interest on a fine of 1.1 billion US dollars (1.06 billion euros), which the EU's second largest court actually abolished in 2022, Azernews reports.

The issue arose due to the decision of the European Commission that Intel engaged in anticompetitive activities in the period from 2002 to 2007. The commission fined the American chip manufacturing giant for using discounts to dissuade computer manufacturers from buying chips from rival AMD. However, in 2022, the General Court of Justice of the European Union found significant flaws in the Commission's economic analysis, and most of the fine was cancelled, leaving only 386 million US dollars (376 million euros).

After the fine was lifted, Intel tried to collect interest on the amount originally paid. The company challenged the fine back in 2014, and although its case has gone through many court stages and appeals, the final decision in 2022 generally confirmed its position. The European Commission said Intel's discounts were anti-competitive, but the court ruled that the Commission had failed to sufficiently prove a negative impact on competition. The refund marks the end of one of the most high-profile antitrust cases in EU history. However, questions have arisen about how the European Commission handles competition-related cases, in particular regarding the reliability of its economic assessments and the length of court proceedings. Despite the legal victory, Intel continues to operate in the face of increasing competition in the semiconductor market amid growing challenges from competitors, including American chipmaker AMD and new market entrants. The company remains a major player in the global chip market, and the recovery of financing through litigation complements its efforts to overcome regulatory hurdles while focusing on innovation and market expansion.