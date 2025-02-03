Chappell Ron recognizes as best new artist at Grammy ceremony

3 February 2025 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

American singer Chappell Ron has won the Grammy Award for "Best New Artist" at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony, which took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, Azernews reports.

Other nominees in this category included American musicians Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, and Collins Chibuese (who performs under the pseudonym Shaboozey), British singer Raye, Texas-based musical group Khruangbin, and American rapper Doechii. In total, Chappell Ron received nominations in six Grammy categories, the same number as Sabrina Carpenter.

In 2024, American singer Victoria Monét was also recognized as one of the top new performers at the Grammy Awards.

The event was hosted by South African comedian, actor, and TV presenter Trevor Noah, who took on the role for the fifth consecutive year.