Austrian FM Schallenberg allegedly becomes interim chancellor
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will become the country's new interim chancellor after the outgoing Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation on Saturday, the Austrian Press Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Presidential Chancellery, Azernews reports.
According to the report, Schallenberg will take office next Friday, when Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen will "entrust him with the continuation of the administration of the Federal Chancellery and with the chairmanship of the provisional federal government." He will also reportedly retain his role as Austria's foreign minister, with the report noting that he is "unlikely to be a part of the next government."
This is the second time Schallenberg will have this role after he served as a chancellor for a couple of months in 2021 when former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned. The foreign minister will lead the government until a new coalition is formed.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!