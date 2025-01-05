Hyundai Motor Group posts record sales in U.S. in 2024

5 January 2025 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday it has posted record sales in the United States in 2024, driven by the popularity of SUVs, minivans and eco-friendly models, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Hyundai Motor Co. and its sister company Kia Corp. sold a combined 1.7 million units of automobiles in the U.S. market last year, up 3.4 percent from a year earlier, the group said.

The figure exceeded the previous record of 1.65 million units posted in 2023.

Hyundai Motor saw its sales jump 4.8 percent to 911,805 units, while Kia's sales rose 1.8 percent to 796,488 units, the data showed.

Sales of Genesis, Hyundai's premium line, soared 8.4 percent on-year to reach 75,003 units, the group added.

Hyundai saw sales of the Palisade SUV rise 23 percent to 110,055 units in 2024, while sales of the Ioniq 5 electric model jumped 31 percent to 44,400 units in the U.S. market.

"Despite global uncertainties, along with regulations such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, the company was able to achieve solid performance thanks to the popularity of (SUVs, minivans) and eco-friendly models," an official from the company said.

Hyundai Motor Group, meanwhile, ranked as the fourth-largest player in the U.S. automobile market for the second consecutive year in 2024.

General Motors topped the list with 2.68 million units, followed by Japan's Toyota with 2.33 million units. Ford came in third with 2.06 million units.