Georgia deports 25 foreign citizens over protest involvement in Tbilisi

4 January 2025 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Migration Department of Georgia has expelled 25 foreign citizens for participating in protests against government policies in Tbilisi during November-December 2024, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

As reported by Interfax, the Ministry stated that the deportation process included both voluntary departures and forced expulsions.

In a broader context, the Ministry disclosed that a total of 430 foreign citizens were deported from Georgia in 2024.