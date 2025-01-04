Georgia deports 25 foreign citizens over protest involvement in Tbilisi
The Migration Department of Georgia has expelled 25 foreign citizens for participating in protests against government policies in Tbilisi during November-December 2024, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.
As reported by Interfax, the Ministry stated that the deportation process included both voluntary departures and forced expulsions.
In a broader context, the Ministry disclosed that a total of 430 foreign citizens were deported from Georgia in 2024.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!