Mike Johnson re-elected as US House Speaker in closely contested vote

4 January 2025 22:06 (UTC+04:00)

Republican Mike Johnson was re-elected as the US House Speaker on Friday, securing a narrow 218-215 victory on the first ballot, Azernews reports via Anadolu Agency.

His election comes as the 119th US Congress begins, marking the first time since 2019 that Republicans hold full control of both chambers.

Johnson, who was unanimously nominated by his party following the November 5 election, initially faced opposition within Republican ranks. Representatives Thomas Massie, Ralph Norman, and Keith Self voted for other candidates, putting Johnson’s majority in jeopardy. However, after a brief recess and discussions, Norman and Self shifted their votes in Johnson's favor, ensuring his re-election.

The final tally saw Johnson claim 218 votes, while Democrats' nominee Hakeem Jeffries garnered 215, and one vote went to Republican Tom Emmer.

In a bipartisan gesture, Jeffries emphasized unity during the ceremonial gavel handover, saying, "It's time for us to come together; not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans to get things done for the people."

Johnson, addressing the House after accepting the gavel, called for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans.

"This is a momentous time in the history of our nation," Johnson said, pledging that the new Congress would "listen to the voices of the people." He added, "In recent months, we’ve witnessed something remarkable—a political moment in our modern history: a groundswell of Americans from every state, race, and religion who now demand that we put the interests of Americans first again."

The Republican-controlled Congress is set to face significant legislative challenges in the coming months, with expectations for Johnson to lead efforts on key issues under a unified GOP agenda.