China launched manned spacecraft into orbit

30 October 2024 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has launched the Shenzhou-19 manned spacecraft with three taikonauts into orbit, Azernews reports.

Shenzhou-19 entered exactly the specified orbit, its solar sail opened, and the ship is functioning in normal operating mode. I declare the launch a success," the official said.

The manned spacecraft was launched at 00:27 Baku time on October 30 from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome and will dock with the Chinese Tiangong orbital station around 7:00.

The station is designed for three people. It is located at an altitude of about 400 km from the earth's surface and weighs 66 tons.

The volume of its compartments reaches 110 cubic meters. The station started operating in 2022 and will be decommissioned in 2032.

