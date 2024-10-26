Leaders of Commonwealth elected new Secretary-General for organization

26 October 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Leaders of the Commonwealth have elected Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's current Minister of Foreign Affairs, as the new Secretary-General of the organization, Azernews reports, citing the organization's account on X.

"Today, the heads of government of the Commonwealth elected the honorable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who is currently the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, as the new Secretary-General," the statement reads.

The Commonwealth is a union of 53 independent states, including the United Kingdom and almost all of its former dominions, colonies, and protectorates, as well as Mozambique and Rwanda. The total population of Commonwealth countries exceeds two billion. The head of the Commonwealth is the British monarch.

