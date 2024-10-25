China started mass production of radiation detection chips

25 October 2024 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has started mass production of chips of its own design for determining the dose of X-ray and gamma radiation, Azernews reports.

The chip, developed by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation under the conditions of the ban on the supply of EUV scanners to China, provides a range of X-ray dose rate measurement from 100 nSv/h to 10 mSv/h. It is used in the temperature range from minus 20 to 50 degrees Celsius, characterized by low energy consumption of 1 MW.

The chip can be used to monitor radiation doses in workplaces related to the nuclear industry and in everyday life. Due to its small size, the chip can be integrated into various devices such as smartphones and drones, the report says.

