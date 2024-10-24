Turkish MIT in action after terrorist attack on TUSAŞ

24 October 2024 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

According to information received from security sources, MIT carried out operations against the terrorist organization PKK in northern Syria and Iraq following the terrorist attack on the campus of the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAŞ) in the Kahramankazan district.

During the operations, many strategic points belonging to the organization, such as the energy-infrastructure building, logistics and ammunition depot, were targeted.

It was emphasized that MİT will continue its operations against the terrorist organization PKK/YPG without interruption until the planned goal is achieved.

Recall that a terrorist attack was carried out on the Ankara headquarters of TUSAŞ, the heart and pride of Turkey’s defense industry. 5 people were martyred and 22 people were injured. According to initial reports, the 2 terrorists who carried out the attack were PKK members. While the People’s Alliance’s efforts to “strengthen the home front” and Israel’s threats have increased, the suspects of this dark act, which came at a time when the PKK was cornered in Iraq and Syria, are many…

The capital Ankara was the scene of a major terrorist attack yesterday. An armed and bomb attack was carried out on TUSAŞ (Turkish Aerospace Industries) in Kahramankazan. The 2 terrorists who carried out the attack blew themselves up. 5 people were martyred and 22 people were injured.

The attack took place on 23 October at 15:26. Two terrorists, one of whom was a woman, arrived at the TUSAŞ campus at shift change time with a commercial taxi they had killed and robbed, and as soon as they got out of the vehicle, they opened fire with long-barreled weapons on the group of personnel leaving the campus. The terrorists then headed toward the personnel entrance gate, firing. When the security guards opened fire again, the female terrorist headed toward the gatehouse and detonated the bomb she was wearing there. The other terrorist went through the ruined gatehouse and entered the building next door. The terrorist, who opened fire randomly and went up to the upper floor, entered the rooms on this floor one by one by shooting. This terrorist detonated the C4 explosive on him and blew himself up in the corridor.

Staff drove down to shelter

During the attack, the personnel on the campus were taken to shelters for security purposes. Some locked themselves in their rooms. Extensive security measures were taken around the building and throughout Kahramankazan. 4 helicopters conducted an aerial control flight, and ANKA UAV flew over TUSAŞ after the attack. A large number of armored vehicles, ambulances, fire departments, health and AFAD teams were dispatched to the scene. 22 people injured in the attack were taken to hospitals for treatment. It was learned that 3 of the injured were in serious condition.

Visiting the wounded in the hospital, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya gave the information that the identification efforts of the terrorists were continuing. Yerlikaya said ,"From the beginning, we have been concerned about the way this action took place and the images we have watched. This is our assessment, but we will share these once the identification and other evidence become clear."

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched a judicial investigation into the terrorist attack. 1 deputy chief public prosecutor and 8 public prosecutors were assigned. Ankara 3rd Criminal Court of Peace imposed a publication ban on the attack.

The terrorist attack on TAI also tightened the measures at other defense industry facilities in the capital. While measures were increased at points such as ASELSAN and MKE, the personnel working there also left under the control of security forces.

It was noteworthy that the attack was carried out while President Erdoğan’s calls to “ strengthen the domestic front ” and the BRICS leaders’ summit, to which Turkey has also applied for membership, were ongoing. The summit is being held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, which is affiliated with the Russian Federation. The selection of a defense industry facility in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara for the terrorist attack led to comments on social media asking, “ Is this attack a message to the summit ?”

The locomotive of the defense industry

*TUSAŞ, founded in 1973, is the locomotive of the Turkish defense industry with its air platforms developed with national resources. It has over 6,500 engineers and approximately 16,000 employees in 4 million square meters of open and 710,000 square meters of closed area. Some of the important projects implemented by TUSAŞ, which is the technology center of Turkey, are as follows:

*HÜRKUŞ : A turboprop trainer aircraft developed for training and close air support missions. There are both training and light attack versions.

*T129 ATAK: Attack and reconnaissance helicopter developed based on the Italian A129 Mangusta. Customized according to Turkey's needs.

*ANKA : Medium altitude and long-term airborne UAV system. Used for observation, reconnaissance and target detection.

*AKSUNGUR: A more advanced and larger version of the ANKA platform. The UAV with a high carrying capacity is used in both reconnaissance and attack missions.

*HÜRJET: Developed as a jet training aircraft, the platform was designed to meet the advanced training needs of Air Force pilots. It is also used in light attack missions.

He was martyred while receiving his flower at the door

In the vile attack, TUSAŞ Mechanical Engineer Zahide Güçlü, TUSAŞ Quality Controller Cengiz Coşkun, TUSAŞ employee Hasan Hüseyin Canmaz, security guard Atakan Şahin Erdoğan and taxi driver Murat Arslan were martyred. Engineer Zahide Güçlü was martyred on her wedding anniversary. Güçlü was shot when she went down to the gate to receive the flowers her husband sent her. 5 police officers, one chief police officer and one commissioner were injured in the attack. Among those injured was TUSAŞ's technical draftsman.

Upon hearing the news of the attack, TUSAŞ employees rushed to the campus in Kahramankazan. TUSAŞ employees who were taken out of the shelters were evacuated from the campus by the Gendarmerie and Police Special Operations teams. During this time, a TUSAŞ employee expressed his reaction to the vile attack by shouting:"We will work harder and produce more in defiance of traitors"

Security forces are investigating the events leading up to the attack on the two dead terrorists. How the terrorists arrived in Kahramankazan is being solved through security cameras and MOBESE recordings. The two terrorists were captured on security cameras before the attack. It was determined that the two terrorists seen in Kahramankazan walked holding hands in order not to attract attention, and that they walked around the city center in this manner. When the terrorists arrived in the capital, whether they stayed or not, and whether there were any people who aided and abetted them are also being investigated in detail.

The terrorists came to the TAI campus with a commercial taxi with the license plate "06 JMT 07", whose driver they killed and robbed in Kahramankazan. It was learned that the terrorists killed the taxi driver Murat Arslan and laid him on the floor in front of the back seat of the taxi. There was mourning at the taxi stand. The father of the martyred taxi driver, Mahmut Arslan, said, "They got in the car from the stop. When they went to TAI, they committed a massacre. They shot my son in the back and put him in the back of the vehicle."

After the vile terrorist attack, airstrikes were launched against terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria. The Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization destroyed 32 terrorist targets. Many terrorists were killed in the airstrikes.

