Social Democrats lead in early results as Lithuania heads to polls
Lithuanians headed to polls on Sunday to vote in the first round of the general elections, which are expected to see a change in government, Azernews reports, citing Deutsche Welle.
Lithuania's Social Democrats, formerly an opposition party, are leading after the first round of voting. The party will try to form a majority coalition government with two other parties after the elections, Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkeviciute told reporters.
With nearly 70% of precincts reporting in the election for a new parliament, the Social Democrats had about 23% of the vote, the election commission in Vilnius said Sunday night.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's conservative Homeland Union came in third with just over 13%. In second place was the populist Nemunas Dawn party, which participated in the elections for the first time. It received almost 18%.
The preliminary final result is expected today.
---
