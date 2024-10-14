Social Democrats lead in early results as Lithuania heads to polls

14 October 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Lithuanians headed to polls on Sunday to vote in the first round of the general elections, which are expected to see a change in government, Azernews reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

Lithuania's Social Democrats, formerly an opposition party, are leading after the first round of voting. The party will try to form a majority coalition government with two other parties after the elections, Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkeviciute told reporters.

With nearly 70% of precincts reporting in the election for a new parliament, the Social Democrats had about 23% of the vote, the election commission in Vilnius said Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's conservative Homeland Union came in third with just over 13%. In second place was the populist Nemunas Dawn party, which participated in the elections for the first time. It received almost 18%.

The preliminary final result is expected today.

