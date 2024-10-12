Hungarian FM blasts Harris for criticizing Orban

12 October 2024 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto condemned United States Vice President Kamala Harris for her comments on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Azernews reports.

In an interview, Harris described Orban, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "dictators and authoritarians and people who have been well described as murderers."

"It is a scandal to talk about my prime minister like that. It is unacceptable. It is a complete disrespect not only for the prime minister but also for the Hungarian people," Szijjarto told Russia's Ria Novosti.

"This kind of statement shows complete disrespect, which is unacceptable, especially in relations between allies."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz