Former German footballer fined for damaging neighbour’s garage with chainsaw

28 September 2024 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

The former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has been fined €135,000 by a court in his hometown of Starnberg for damaging his neighbour’s garage with a chainsaw, Azernews reports.

Lehmann, who was accused by the public prosecutor of sawing off a roof beam in the garage, was initially fined €420,000 (£351,000) over the July 2022 incident, which was reduced on appeal.