Turkish forces 'neutralize' 17 PKK/YPG terrorists in Northern Iraq and Syria

1 September 2024

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 17 PKK/YPG terrorists in recent operations in northern Iraq and northern Syria, as reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, 15 of the terrorists were targeted in the Gara and Metina regions, as well as in the Claw-Lock operation zone of northern Iraq. The remaining two terrorists were neutralized in Manbij, northern Syria.

The ministry reiterated that Turkish forces will persist in their operations against terrorist groups, stating, “The breath of Turkish soldiers will continue to be on the necks of the terrorists wherever they may be.”

The term "neutralize" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were either killed, captured, or surrendered.

Northern Iraq has been a frequent hideout for PKK terrorists who plot attacks against Türkiye. In response, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in 2022 to target PKK strongholds in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has been responsible for more than 40,000 deaths over its 40-year campaign, including those of women, children, and the elderly. The YPG is recognized as the PKK’s Syrian branch.

