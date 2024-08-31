Zelensky fires commander of Ukrainian Air Force after F-16 crash

31 August 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed Mykola Nikolayevich Oleshuk from the position of commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces.

The relevant decree was published on the official website of the Office of the Head of State of Ukraine, Azernews reports.

"Nikolay Nikolayevich Poleshuk should be relieved of the position of commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the document reads.

Then the President commented on the dismissal of Oleshuk.

"I decided to change the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am eternally grateful to all our military pilots, engineers, soldiers of mobile fire groups, and air defense crews. Everyone who really fought for Ukraine. And this is necessary at the command level - we need to strengthen and take care of people.

It should be noted that the dismissal of the commander of the Air Force took place following the crash of the Ukrainian F-16 fighter on August 26.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz