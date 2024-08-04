We made the French listen to the Azerbaijani anthem: former Olympian

4 August 2024 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

"We made the French listen to the Azerbaijani anthem."

The vice-president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF) Elnur Mammadli said this while answering journalists' questions at the airport after returning from Paris, Azernews reports, citing Report.

"The greatest joy is that in Paris, France, we made the people and state of France listen to our anthem and look at our flag. This is a great success. It is the first time in history that two of our judokas have won gold awards. Behind this success are the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Judo Federation, coaches, and doctors. We all worked together to achieve this success," he said.

Recall that the judokas Hidayev Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev, who won the gold medal at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France, as well as the Azerbaijani judokas who fought with them, returned to Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz