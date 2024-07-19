New national holiday established in UAE

19 July 2024 23:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declared July 18 the Day of the Union Oath – the new national holiday of the country, Azernews reports.

This date marks the signing by the Founding Father of the UAE and the rulers of the Emirates in 1971 of the declaration of union, which led to the official creation of the new state on December 2 of the same year.

"On this day in 1971, the Founding Father and his brother rulers signed the Declaration of the Union and the Constitution of the UAE, declaring the name of our country - the United Arab Emirates," the president said via the social network X.

"Preparing for the creation of the state, the rulers of the Emirates laid the foundations of the Union that day. Today we declare July 18 the Day of the Union Oath, a national event that highlights the history of our country and the blessed path to the creation of a single state," the President added.

