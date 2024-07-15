Armenian FM pays visit to New-York

15 July 2024 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has made a business trip to New York, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan on X.

"Minister Mirzoyan will participate in the Ministerial Segment of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development," she noted.

