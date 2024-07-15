Azernews.Az

Monday July 15 2024

Armenian FM pays visit to New-York

15 July 2024 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
Armenian FM pays visit to New-York
Fatima Latifova
Fatima Latifova
Read more

Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has made a business trip to New York, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan on X.

"Minister Mirzoyan will participate in the Ministerial Segment of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development," she noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more