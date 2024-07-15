Armenian FM pays visit to New-York
Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has made a business trip to New York, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan on X.
"Minister Mirzoyan will participate in the Ministerial Segment of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development," she noted.
📢On July 15-16 FM of #Armenia🇦🇲 @AraratMirzoyan is paying a working visit to New York.— Ani Badalyan, 🇦🇲 MFA Spokesperson (@ArmSpoxMFA) July 15, 2024
On behalf of @armgov, Minister Mirzoyan will present the 3rd Voluntary… pic.twitter.com/AzWc0M6TP2
---
