Speaker Papuashvili: Georgian government does not serve interests of any foreign state

13 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

"There are various interests behind any financial assistance. "The information of some French officials about France's direct financial assistance to Georgia is false, and those who spread this information have their own interests."

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, said these words while commenting on the information that France stopped direct aid to the Georgian budget and increased financial support to civil society and media subjects.

According to him, the forces that feel that the Georgian government does not specifically serve the interests of another state are now directing various financial resources to those who serve their interests.

"This once again proves that there are hidden interests behind such money. The Georgian government does not serve the interests of any foreign country," said Shalva Papuashvili.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz