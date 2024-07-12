The UN called the condition under which the world will be safe

12 July 2024 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The UN believes that only by destroying all nuclear weapons, the world can protect itself from the nuclear threat, Azernews reports.

This was stated at a briefing by the official representative of the head of the world organization, Stephane Dujarric, responding to a request from a TASS correspondent to comment on NATO's confirmation in the final declaration of the alliance summit of its nuclear status and commitment to the modernization of weapons.

"We remind everyone that the position of the Secretary-General is that the only way to protect yourself from nuclear weapons is to live in a world without nuclear weapons," Dujarric said in response to a question.

The final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington, published on Wednesday, states that "NATO will be a nuclear alliance as long as nuclear weapons exist." According to the document, NATO countries "will continue to pursue a policy of nuclear deterrence, adhering to the principles of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," in addition, the alliance remains committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its nuclear weapons, including through their modernization. NATO will also "strengthen its nuclear.

---

