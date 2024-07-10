Hungarian PM commends President Erdogan's role as mediator in Russia-Ukraine crisis

10 July 2024 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is an important partner in our peacekeeping mission, says Hungarian Prime Minister Voktor Orban in a post he shared on X, Azernews reports.

Attending the NATO Summit held in Washington, Orban stressed that Türkiye is the only country that has successfully acted as a mediator between the warring parties in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

President @RTErdogan is an important partner in our peace mission! #Türkiye is the only country that successfully mediated between the warring parties in the Russia-Ukraine war. pic.twitter.com/w1prpGTGjb — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 10, 2024

Note that today the leaders of NATO countries have gathered in Washington, the capital of the USA, to discuss the Ukraine crisis, which is the main goal of the peace mission.

