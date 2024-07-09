Tokyo and NATO agree to create a secret communication system

9 July 2024 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese government and the NATO leadership are agreeing on the creation of a closed communication system for the exchange of classified information and confidential negotiations. An agreement on this can be reached during the participation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the North Atlantic Alliance summit, which will be held in Washington on July 9-11, Azernews reports.

The NATO countries are united by a secure communication system for the exchange of classified information. Now we are talking about partially extending it to Japan, which has the status of a permanent partner of the alliance.

In 2023, Tokyo signed an agreement with NATO on cooperation in 16 areas, including cybersecurity, space operations, and information exchange. There is a permanent mission of Japan at the headquarters of the alliance in Brussels.

This year, Kishida will take part in the NATO summit for the third time. He will arrive in Washington for this purpose on July 10 and will hold a series of multilateral and bilateral meetings there on July 11.

