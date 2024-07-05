Red alert level declared in Mexico due to approach of Hurricane Beryl

5 July 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A red alert level was declared in the main tourist destinations of Mexico on Friday morning in connection with the expected approach of Hurricane Beryl, a category three storm. Authorities fear that the disaster will lead to serious damage on several Caribbean islands, Azernews reports.

The US National Hurricane Tracking Center (NHC) reported that Hurricane Beryl, with a maximum wind speed of 115 mph (185 km/h), is approaching the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, warning of a dangerous storm surge and destructive waves at night.

A hurricane warning has been issued along the Yucatan coast from Puerto Costa Maya to Cancun, including Cozumel. Tourists were in a hurry to catch the last flights from Cancun International Airport, where at least 100 flights were canceled on Thursday.

Mexico's main oil platforms, most of which are concentrated around the shallow waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico, are not expected to be affected and will not be closed.

The storm also hit the Cayman Islands with winds that tore down buildings and uprooted trees. Authorities say at least 11 people died as a result of the storm in Jamaica, Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as in northern Venezuela. The number of victims may increase as communications are restored and new reports arrive from islands affected by floods and storms.

The first hurricane of the Atlantic season of 2024, Beryl, at the peak of its activity, became the earliest recorded storm. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an "extraordinary" storm season this year, as scientists claim that climate change caused by human activity is leading to extreme weather events.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz