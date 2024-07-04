United States plans to deploy 48 F-35A fighters in Japan

4 July 2024 22:34 (UTC+04:00)

The United States plans to send 48 fifth-generation F-35A fighters to Japan over the next few years, Azernews reports.

According to him, 48 F-35A and 36 F-16 fighters will be deployed at the Misawa Air Force Base in Japan in the next few years. At the same time, they will replace the F-16 and F-15 deployed at the Misawa base, respectively.

"This step is aimed at increasing both the potential of the US Armed Forces and the joint deterrence and response capabilities of the two countries," the Secretary General said.

Prior to that, the Pentagon announced the relevant plans.

