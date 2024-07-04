Erdogan: We consistently strived to honor hard work of our farming community

4 July 2024 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

After the Cabinet Meeting chaired by President Erdogan concluded, he made significant statements announcing the continuation of support for farmers.

"Over the past 21 years, we have demonstrated Turkiye's agricultural progress with concrete figures. Critics of our government's agricultural policies often act with bias, disconnected from both our nation and global developments, treating agriculture as an exploitable commodity. They promise free tractors and then criticize us for it.

These are serious matters, crucial for our nation's strategy. We have consistently strived to honor the hard work of our farming community. We've allocated 1 trillion 364 billion liras in agricultural support, with 56 billion lira distributed in 2024 alone. This figure will rise to 91.5 billion lira by year's end.

Highlighting that Turkiye's wheat prices significantly exceed global market rates, Erdogan stated, 'While international bread wheat prices stand at $248 per ton, our Soil Products Office purchases at $359 per ton, an $89 premium over world prices. To safeguard our producers during harvest, we've implemented an inward processing regime and halted grain imports until October 15...

'To help reduce production costs, we will provide an additional 29 billion lira. Approximately a quarter of our total agricultural support budget supports our wheat and barley producers.

'Our Soil Products Office conducts meticulous procurement procedures and has commenced payments to grain suppliers. Initial payments were made to producers who delivered goods by June 6. Despite all precautions, our farmers may still express dissatisfaction and grievances. As President, I monitor these issues.

'I provide necessary directives to our ministers to ensure our farmers, the backbone of our nation, do not suffer. 'Just as we have stood by our farmers through thick and thin over the past 21 years, we will continue to support them,' he affirmed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz