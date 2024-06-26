Iran demands US and Israel exit Syria

26 June 2024 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has called for the United States to immediately and completely withdraw its military contingent from Syria, Azernews reports.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, made this demand during a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian and political situation in Syria.

“For peace and stability in Syria, a complete, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of American troops from the country is necessary,” Iravani stated.

