24 June 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

German national team goalkeeper Manuel Neuer entered the field for the 18th time today in the final tournaments of the European Championships, Azernews reports.

The German beat Italian Gianluigi Buffon (17) and came out on top among goalkeepers in the history of the Euro.

The third result was achieved by the Dutchman Edwin van der Sar (16 matches).

Germany, which had secured entry to the playoffs in advance, is playing Switzerland in Group A. Neuer has already managed to miss - Dan Ndoye opened the scoring with a point—blank shot after a backhand shot. The first half ended with this score. If the match ends like this, the Bundestim will finish in second place in its quartet.

Scotland and Hungary meet in a parallel match (the score is not open by the break). Only a victory will allow one of these teams to qualify for the 1/8 finals.

