Turkmenistan explores trade and economic cooperation within China-Central Asia format

22 June 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan has strengthened the development of trade and economic cooperation within the China-Central Asia format, Azernews reports.

According to an official source, representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan took part in events to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between China and Central Asian countries.

This is a meeting of senior officials of China - Central Asia and a business forum on trade and economic cooperation between Shaanxi Province and Central Asia, which took place on June 18 in Xi'an city (China).

The meeting of senior officials on trade and economic cooperation "China-Central Asia" was chaired by the Director of the Eurasia Department of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.

During the meeting, priority areas of trade and economic relations in the China-Central Asia format, strengthening cooperation in the field of the production chain, and the and the creation of working groups on trade facilitation and investment cooperation within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the dialogue countries were discussed.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's cooperation in the China-Central Asia format is actively developing, reflecting the growing importance of the region in geopolitics and economics.

Turkmenistan participates in regional initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's role in logistics and trade, and cooperation with other Central Asian countries contributes to the stability and economic growth of the region, creating new opportunities for integration and mutually beneficial cooperation.

