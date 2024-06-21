Romania to buy self-propelled howitzer worth $ 920 million from South Korea

21 June 2024 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Romania maintains plans to purchase K-9 self-propelled howitzers from South Korea in the amount of 920 million US dollars, Azernews reports.

At a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Shin Won Shik in Bucharest. This will be Romania's largest arms purchase in the last 7 years.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won Sik said that his country would be the best partner in modernizing Romania's defense capabilities, and expressed hope that the agreement on the sale of howitzers would lead to broad cooperation, including joint production, training and personnel exchange between the countries. the relevant departments.

The parties also agreed to deepen cooperation in the fields of military education, information exchange, science and technology.

It should be noted that in April of this year, South Korean President Yun Seok-el and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Werner Iohannis agreed at a meeting in Seoul to expand cooperation in the field of military and nuclear energy.

