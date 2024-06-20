Scientists record roar of supermassive black hole

20 June 2024 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

At the center of the Milky Way galaxy is a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*, whose mass is four million times the mass of the Sun, and some astronomers call it a soft giant because of its silence. But one day he may become extremely active, Azernews reports.

According to the researchers, they observed in real time an amazing brightness caused by the awakening of a supermassive black hole in the center of another galaxy from a state of rest and the beginning of rotation along with nearby material. The roar of a black hole was also recorded at this time.

Ground-based and orbiting telescopes were used to observe events in the core of the galaxy SDSS1335+0728, located about 360 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo. A light—year is the distance that light travels in one year (9.5 trillion kilometers).

Black holes are extremely dense objects, and their gravity is so strong that even light cannot escape the attraction of these giants. Their sizes range from a mass equivalent to one star to monsters existing in the centers of many galaxies, millions or even billions of times larger than celestial bodies. The mass of the supermassive black hole in the galaxy SDSS1335+0728 is about a million times the mass of the Sun.

The environment around a supermassive black hole can be unusually "creepy" as it tears apart stars and absorbs any other material within its gravitational pull. The researchers reported that a rotating disk of diffuse material had formed around the supermassive black hole SDSS1335+0728, and that some of the matter had been depleted. This is called an accretion disk and emits energy at very high temperatures, sometimes exceeding the temperature of the entire galaxy.

Such a bright and compact region, powered by a supermassive black hole in the center of the galaxy, is called the "active galactic core." According to astrophysicist Paula Sanchez Saes of the European Southern Observatory in Germany, these nuclei emit large amounts of energy at wavelengths from radio to gamma rays. He added that such nuclei are considered to be among the brightest objects in the universe. The study of active galactic nuclei is crucial for understanding the evolution of galaxies and the physics of supermassive black holes.

Astronomers believe that the black hole in question is located far enough from Earth and does not pose a threat to our planet.

