Turkiye notes increase in gas production from Black Sea

Turkey's total production, which began supplying natural gas from the Black Sea to the system last year, increased by 113 percent compared to 2022, reaching 807.3 million cubic meters. The Sakarya Gas Field contributed 41.8 percent to this production. The production area spans 10,000 square kilometers, of which 2,200 square kilometers are actively producing. Daily natural gas production in Filyos exceeded 5.1 million cubic meters.

One of Turkey's most significant steps in diversifying its energy resources and ensuring supply security is the discovery of natural gas in the Black Sea. In recent years, Turkey has strengthened its maritime energy fleet and introduced the Black Sea gas into the system at a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 20, 2023. Since September last year, Black Sea gas has been supplied to the system uninterruptedly. According to the annual natural gas report by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA), Turkey's Black Sea gas discovery has started to be reflected in production. Natural gas production increased by 113 percent last year compared to 2022, reaching 807.3 million cubic meters.

Dependence on Foreign Sources Decreasing Rapidly

Turkey's natural gas production was recorded as 473.9 million cubic meters in 2019, 441.3 million cubic meters in 2020, 394.4 million cubic meters in 2021, and 379.8 million cubic meters in 2022. The EMRA report stated, "A significant part of this increase is due to the fact that the natural gas discovered in the Black Sea Sakarya Gas Field started to be produced and fed into the system as of September 2023."

41.8% of Production from Sakarya Gas Field

Eight companies with wholesale licenses in the country are authorized to produce natural gas. Turkish Petroleum Joint Stock Company (TPAO), Thrace Basin Natural Gas Corporation Turkey, and Park Place Energy Limited were the leading producers. Among the provinces where gas produced by licensed companies is offered for sale, Zonguldak, where Black Sea gas is prominent, ranked first with 337.8 million cubic meters. The share of Black Sea gas in total production was 41.8 percent. Zonguldak was followed by Tekirdağ with 243.3 million cubic meters, Kırklareli with 108.7 million cubic meters, and Düzce and Istanbul, each with 55.9 million cubic meters. Hatay contributed the least to the system, with 4,000 cubic meters.

New Discoveries on the Horizon

The Sakarya Gas Field covers approximately 10,000 square kilometers, with 2,200 square kilometers currently under production. Turkey, which has started production by exploring 25 percent of the total field, continues its efforts in the region. Daily natural gas production in Filyos has exceeded 5.1 million cubic meters. Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar previously stated, "New discoveries may come in this field that will increase the reserves in many different locations." Bayraktar expressed hope for new discoveries in July from the Göktepe-1 and Göktepe-2 wells in the Sakarya Gas Field.

