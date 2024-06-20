Share of solar energy in electricity production breaks record

20 June 2024 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, stated that on June 16, the share of solar energy in electricity production broke a record by exceeding 44 percent during the day.

In a written statement, Minister Bayraktar mentioned that a record was set in electricity production from solar energy on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

On June 16, we produced a total of 682,223 megawatts of electricity. 109,501 megawatts of this were met by solar energy," he shared.

Noting that the share of solar energy in electricity production throughout the day was 16.05 percent, Minister Bayraktar said:

"During the day, this rate exceeded 44 percent, breaking a record in this field. Additionally, throughout the day, the share of renewable resources in electricity production was 63 percent, and the share of domestic and renewable resources was 78.4 percent."

Target of 3,500 Megawatts Solar Installed Power Every Year

Bayraktar reminded that in the latest installed power statistics announced by the International Renewable Energy Agency, Turkey is among the top 11 in the world in terms of renewable energy installed power and 5th in Europe. He stated, "3,500 megawatts of solar energy will be produced every year for the next 12 years. We will continue to break new records in this field by commissioning the energy installed capacity," he said.

Bayraktar also noted that they make capacity allocations from time to time to achieve this goal, saying:

"We see renewable energy sources such as solar and wind as indispensable in our energy transformation. We will continue our clean energy journey without interruption in line with the 2053 net zero emission vision put forward by our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

