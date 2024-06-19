EU to restore quotas & duties on egg imports from Ukraine

19 June 2024 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

Within two weeks, the European Union will restore the import quotas and duties of chicken eggs from Ukraine, which were suspended by the EU Council on May 25.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media that Olof Gil, the representative of the European Commission, informed journalists about this.

"The European Commission will cancel the decision to suspend the egg quotas from Ukraine in the next two weeks," said O. Gil.

