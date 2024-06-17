US, South Korea, Japan may sign agreement to combat nuclear threat

17 June 2024 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo may soon finalize a trilateral agreement on security cooperation to address the nuclear threat from North Korea, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said, Azernews reports.

The minister expressed his intention to meet with his US and Japanese counterparts as soon as possible to advance this goal. He emphasized that the priority will be establishing a system for a more effective, prompt, and coordinated response to North Korea's alleged nuclear and missile threats to South Korea, the US, and Japan. The agreement could be concluded before the inauguration of the next US president in January 2025.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz