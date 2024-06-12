South Korea explores lithium deposits in Kazakhstan

12 June 2024 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Koreans are conducting geological exploration of lithium deposits in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

"South Korea is one of the five largest investment partners of Kazakhstan. Next year, a KIA car factory will open in Kazakhstan. In addition, the Institute of Geology, Geophysics and Mineral Resources of Korea conducts geological exploration of a rare metal – lithium in Kazakhstan. A contract is being signed on this occasion. After completing the necessary work, lithium can be produced in the country," the Kazakh minister said.

According to the Minister, lithium deposits are being explored in the East Kazakhstan region. Car batteries are made of this metal.

